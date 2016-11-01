BRIEF-Coach reports Q1 adj EPS $0.45; maintains 2017 forecast

Nov 1 Coach Inc
* Maintains fiscal 2017 guidance
* Inventory was $547 million at end of quarter versus ending
inventory of $575 million in year ago period
* Coach - qtrly total North American coach brand sales
decreased 3% on both a reported and constant currency basis to
$545 million versus $561 million last year
* Qtrly international coach brand sales rose 7% to $395
million on a reported basis from $369 million last year
* Qtrly greater china sales were approximately even with
prior year in dollars and increased 5% on a constant currency
basis
* Qtrly aggregate North American comparable store sales
increased approximately 2%
* Continue to expect Stuart Weitzman's sales to increase at
a double-digit pace this fiscal year
* During q1 of fy17 recorded charges of approximately $7
million, primarily related to organizational efficiency costs
* During q1 of fy17, recorded charges of approximately $4
million associated with acquisition of Stuart Weitzman
* Coach Reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results; drives
double-digit earnings growth
* Q1 earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $1.04 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.07 billion
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45
