BRIEF-American Midstream expects 2016 adjusted EBITDA at higher end of range

Nov 1 American Midstream Partners Lp
* American midstream partners lp - deal for $49 million.
* American midstream partners lp says expects 2016 adjusted
ebitda to be at higher end of range
* American midstream partners lp says acquisition was funded
with issuance of $35 million, or 2.33 million, series d
convertible preferred units
* American midstream partners lp - partnership increases
interest in delta house floating production system to 20.14%
* American midstream announces acquisition of incremental
delta house interest and expects 2016 adjusted ebitda at higher
end of range
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: