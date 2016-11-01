BRIEF-Molson Coors Q3 underlying after-tax income $1.03 per share

Nov 1 Molson Coors Brewing Co :
* Quarterly underlying after-tax income $1.03 per diluted
share
* Q3 net sales $947.6 million, decreased 6.9% on a reported
basis, and decreased 2.2% in constant currency
* Q3 U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations
attributable to MCBC $0.94 per diluted share
* Q3 Coors Light volume decreased 3.3 percent worldwide
* Q3 worldwide beer volume of 15.9 million hectoliters,
decreased 3.8 percent
* Q3 underlying consolidated pretax income includes positive
effect of foreign currency movements totaling $1.9 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)