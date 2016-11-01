BRIEF-Consol Energy Q3 EPS $0.11; sees FY E&P division production 390-395 Bcfe

Nov 1 Consol Energy Inc
* Consol Energy inc - sees 2016 E&P division total yearly
production 390-395 Bcfe
* Consol Energy inc says q3 total revenue and other income
$745.6 million versus. $720.9 million last year
* Consol Energy -during q3 of 2016, E&P division produced
96.4 bcfe, or an increase of 12% from 86.1 Bcfe produced in
year-earlier quarter
* Consol Energy inc - consol Energy's PA mining operations
sold 6.0 million tons in 2016 q3, compared to 5.7 million tons
during year-earlier quarter
* Consol Energy inc - is currently in borrowing base
reaffirmation process and expects it to be complete in November
* Consol Energy inc - consol Energy's 2016 total
consolidated pa mining operations capital expenditures is
reduced to now be between $60-$76 million
* Consol Energy inc - consol Energy now expects total
consolidated annual 2016 pa mining operations sales to be
approximately 23.6-24.4 million tons
* Consol Energy inc - total hedged natural gas production in
2016 q4 is 63.6 bcf
* Consol Energy reports third quarter results; net income of
$25 million, or $0.11 per diluted share; dry utica well in
Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, cumulative production of 6.04
bcf; total liquidity improves to $1.4 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.15 from continuing
operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: