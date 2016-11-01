BRIEF-Graham posts Q2 earnings per share of 13 cents

Nov 1 Graham Corp
* Graham Corp qtrly backlog grew to $104 million, from $100
million at end of fiscal 2017 q1
* Graham Corp - orders increased 20% to $24.8 million in q2
compared with prior-year period
* Graham Corp - "weak energy market conditions continued to
impact total sales in q2 of fiscal 2017"
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $85 million to $95 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue is now anticipated to be between $85
and $95 million
* Says company expects capital expenditures for fiscal 2017
to be between $0.5 to $1 million for full year
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $86.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Graham - Restructuring program anticipated to generate
about $2.7 million annual cost savings, about $2 million of that
expected to be realized during fiscal 2017
* Graham corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter
results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.13
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $21.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $20.7 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: