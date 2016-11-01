BRIEF-FIS Q3 adjusted earnings $1.00/shr from cont ops

Nov 1 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.80 to $3.85
* Sees fy organic revenue growth of approximately 4.5
percent
* Q3 revenue view $2.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.82, revenue view $9.46
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fis reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.00 from continuing
operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue rose 46.2 percent to $2.3 billion
