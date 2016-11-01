BRIEF-Milacron Q3 GAAP adjusted non-GAAP earnings $0.36/shr

Nov 1 Milacron Holdings Corp
* Milacron Holdings Corp. reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 sales $292.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $302 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says Q3 2016 new orders $284.3 million versus $275.2
million in Q3 2015
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $45
million to $50 million
* FY 2016 revenue view $1.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.17 billion to $1.175 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: