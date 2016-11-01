BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec reports Q3 loss per share $0.18

Nov 1 Oxford Immunotec Global Plc -
* Expect to have over $50 million in cash at end of 2016
* FY2016 revenue view $83.7 million -- Thomson Reuters
* Oxford Immunotec reports third quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q3 loss per share $0.18
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $22.6 million to $23.4 million
* Q3 revenue $26.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 35 to 37 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $85 million to $85.8 million
