BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec reports Q3 loss per share $0.18

Nov 1 Oxford Immunotec Global Plc -

* Expect to have over $50 million in cash at end of 2016

* FY2016 revenue view $83.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oxford Immunotec reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.18

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $22.6 million to $23.4 million

* Q3 revenue $26.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 35 to 37 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $85 million to $85.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

