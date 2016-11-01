版本:
BRIEF-Idexx Laboratories reports Q3 earnings per share $0.62

Nov 1 Idexx Laboratories Inc -

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $1.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Provides preliminary 2017 financial guidance for organic revenue growth of 9% - 10.5% and eps of $2.77 - $2.93

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.70, revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Idexx Laboratories sees 2017 reported revenue $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion

* Idexx Laboratories announces third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.35 to $2.39

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 1 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.763 billion to $1.773 billion

* Q3 revenue $448 million versus I/B/E/S view $448.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

