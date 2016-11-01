BRIEF-Ppl Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.69

Nov 1 Ppl Corp -

* Reaffirms targeted annual dividend growth of about 4 percent through 2020.

* Increases midpoint of 2016 earnings forecast and reaffirms 2017 earnings guidance

* Reaffirms expectation for 5 to 6 percent compound annual earnings growth from 2017 to 2020

* Takes further action to reduce foreign currency risk

* Ppl's new forecast range for 2016 earnings from ongoing operations is $2.30 to $2.45 per share, with a midpoint of $2.38 per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ppl Corp quarterly operating revenue $1,889 million versus $1,878 million last year

* Q3 revenue view $2.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ppl Corporation reports third-quarter earnings

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.69

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.25

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.55 to $2.70

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations