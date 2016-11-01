BRIEF-DHI Group Q3 loss per share $0.35

Nov 1 Dhi Group Inc
* DHI Group Inc announces third quarter 2016 results,
completion of comprehensive strategic review and intention to
explore strategic alternatives
* Q3 loss per share $0.35
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $56.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $56.6 million
* DHI Group Inc - To engage, with support of board of
directors, an investment bank to explore strategic alternatives
* Announced appointment of its new chief financial officer,
Luc Grégoire, who joined company on Tuesday
* DHI Group Inc - Sees FY revenues $225.3 - $226 million
* DHI Group Inc - Sees FY 2016 diluted loss per share $0.05
- $0.04
