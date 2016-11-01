BRIEF-Cummins Q3 EPS $1.72

Nov 1 Cummins Inc
* Cummins announces third quarter 2016 results
* Cummins inc says full year 2016 ebit expected to be 11.3
percent of sales, compared to prior guidance of 11.6 to 12.2
percent
* Currency negatively impacted revenues in quarter by
approximately 2 percent compared to last year, primarily due to
a stronger us dollar
* On track to deliver goal of 25% decremental ebit margin
for full year 2016
* Q3 revenue $4.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.23 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $1.72
* Sees fy 2016 revenue down 9 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
