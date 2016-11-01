BRIEF-US Auto Parts reports Q3 earnings per share $0.01

Nov 1 US Auto Parts Network Inc

* US Auto Parts reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 sales rose 4 percent to $73.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* For FY 2017 expects net sales to be up low to mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2016

* Expects net income to range between $4.8 and $7.8 million for FY 2017

* Expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $15.0 and $18.0 million for FY 2017

* Qtrly total online orders increased by 12% to 846,000 orders

* Sees FY 2016 net sales to be up low to mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2015, net income to range between $1.7 and $3.7 million