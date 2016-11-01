BRIEF-Tractor Supply declares qtrly dividend of $0.24 per share, authorizes $1 bln increase to existing share repurchase program

Nov 1 Tractor Supply Co :
* Tractor Supply -authorized a $1 billion increase to its
existing share repurchase program, bringing total amount
authorized to date under program to $3 billion
* Tractor Supply Co says repurchase program, established in
February 2007, has also been extended through December 31, 2020
* Tractor Supply Co says board of directors declared a
quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of company's common
stock
* Tractor Supply Company declares quarterly dividend and
authorizes $1 billion increase in its share repurchase program
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: