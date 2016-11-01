BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals expands pact with Daiichi Sankyo

Nov 1 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Portola Pharmaceuticals expands clinical collaboration
agreement with Daiichi Sankyo worth up to $25 million to develop
ANDEXXA (Andexanet Alfa) in Germany
* Says as part of updated agreement, Portola will expand
ongoing ANNEXA-4 study in bleeding patients in Germany
* Portola Pharmaceuticals - co will receive a $15 million
upfront payment, eligible to receive up to an additional $10
million upon meeting site initiation and enrollment targets
* Portola Pharmaceuticals - upon ANDEXXA's approval, Daiichi
Sankyo will be eligible to receive a low single-digit royalty on
ANDEXXA sales up to a total of $8 million
