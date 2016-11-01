BRIEF-Federal Signal reports Q3 earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations

Nov 1 Federal Signal Corp -
* Quarterly consolidated backlog of $148.7 million was
relatively unchanged from end of Q2 of 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Federal Signal Corporation reports increased third quarter
sales and orders
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 from continuing
operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 to $0.70
* Q3 sales rose 4 percent to $187 million
