BRIEF-HCP announces Q3 FFO per share $0.65

Nov 1 Hcp Inc
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HCP inc - excluding qcp, full year 2016 guidance for spp
cash noi growth of 2.75% - 3.75% and spp noi growth of 1.7% -
2.7%
* HCP inc - 2017 outlook for spp cash noi growth of 2.5% -
3.5% and spp noi growth of 1.5% - 2.5%
* HCP announces results for quarter ended september 30, 2016
and completes the qcp spin transaction
* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $1.88 to $1.94
* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $2.35 to $2.41
* Q3 FFO per share $0.65
* Quarterly adjusted FFO per share $0.72
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: