BRIEF-Ecolab Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.28

Nov 1 Ecolab Inc
* Ecolab third quarter reported diluted eps $1.27; adjusted
diluted eps $1.28, includes $0.09 (7 percent) currency headwind
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.28
* Q3 earnings per share $1.27
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Ecolab - Expect foreign currency, impact of Venezuelan
devaluation, deconsolidation to have an unfavorable impact of
approximately one percentage point on q4 sales
* Ecolab - Expect foreign currency, impact of Venezuelan
devaluation, deconsolidation to have about 1 percent point
(about $0.02) unfavorable impact on Q4 diluted earnings per
share
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.23 to $1.33
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: