BRIEF-WPC signs agreement with Mandalay resources to buy Lupin gold mine, Ulu gold project

Nov 1 Wpc Resources Inc:
* WPC signs definitive agreement with Mandalay resources to
acquire the Lupin gold mine and the Ulu gold project
* Upon completion ,Mandalay will own 20 million common
shares of WPC
* Upon completion, Mandalay will have right to acquire up to
additional 16 million common shares of WPC upon conversion of
convertible note
* Signed a definitive agreement with Mandalay resources
corporation to acquire its 100%-owned subsidiary, Lupin mines
incorporated
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: