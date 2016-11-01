版本:
BRIEF-WPC signs agreement with Mandalay resources to buy Lupin gold mine, Ulu gold project

Nov 1 Wpc Resources Inc:

* WPC signs definitive agreement with Mandalay resources to acquire the Lupin gold mine and the Ulu gold project

* Upon completion ,Mandalay will own 20 million common shares of WPC

* Upon completion, Mandalay will have right to acquire up to additional 16 million common shares of WPC upon conversion of convertible note

* Signed a definitive agreement with Mandalay resources corporation to acquire its 100%-owned subsidiary, Lupin mines incorporated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

