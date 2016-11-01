BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT announces $25 mln Equity Offering

Nov 1 True North Commercial REIT:
* True North Commercial REIT says to sell on a bought deal
basis 3.9 million trust units of reit at a price of $6.35 per
trust unit
* To use net proceeds of offering to fund potential future
acquisitions,to repay indebtedness owing under existing credit
facilities
* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
announces $25 million equity offering and key 272,700 sq. ft.
Lease renewal with its largest tenant-the federal government of
Canada
