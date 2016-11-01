BRIEF-Plantronics Inc's Q2 results meet guidance

Nov 1 Plantronics Inc :
* On track for non-GAAP operating margin improvement in
fiscal year 2017, compared with prior year
* Plantronics Inc - sees Q3 net revenues of $227 million to
$237 million
* Sees non-GAAP diluted eps of $0.77 to $0.87 for fiscal
year 2017
* Plantronics Inc - sees Q3 non-gaap diluted EPS of $0.77 to
$0.87
* Plantronics Inc - sees Q3 gaap diluted EPS of $0.57 to
$0.67
* Plantronics Inc - for full fiscal year, expecting to
invest between $25 million and $30 million in capital
expenditures
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $231.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 results meet guidance; GAAP and non-GAAP EPS grew by
21pct and 17pct, unified communications and consumer continue to
drive growth
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.63
* Q2 revenue $216.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.9
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
