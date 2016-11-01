BRIEF-Western union Q3 earnings per share $0.44

Nov 1 Western Union Co :
* Western Union Co says for full year, company narrowed its
revenue outlook and affirmed its EPS outlook range of $1.60 to
$1.70
* Sees 2016 revenue decrease of approximately 1pct, or an
increase of approximately 3pct on constant currency basis
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $5.45
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Western Union Co qtrly consumer-to-consumer (c2c) revenues
declined 1pct, or increased 1% on a constant currency basis
* Western Union Co qtrly consumer-to-business (c2b) revenues
declined 3 pct in quarter, or increased 11pct on a constant
currency basis
* Western union reports third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 revenue fell 2 percent to $1.4 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: