BRIEF-Mcgrath Rentcorp announces results for third quarter 2016

Nov 1 Mcgrath Rentcorp :

* Dividend rate increased 2pct to $0.255 per share for Q3 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2015

* Mcgrath Rentcorp- co expects income from operations and earnings per diluted share for Q4 to be comparable to, or slightly below, same period in 2015

* Mcgrath Rentcorp announces results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54

* Q3 revenue $122 million versus I/B/E/S view $114.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S