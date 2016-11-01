BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp announces Q3 results

Nov 1 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp :
* Big 5 Sporting Goods - approved a 20 pct increase in
company's quarterly cash dividend from current rate of $0.125
per share to $0.15 per share
* For fiscal 2016 Q4, company expects same store sales to be
in positive mid-single-digit range
* Sees Q4 earnings per diluted share to be in range of $0.25
to $0.35.
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2016
third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.38
* Q3 sales $279 million versus I/B/E/S view $274.6 million
* Q3 same store sales rose 6.8 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
