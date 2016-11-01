BRIEF-Newfield Exploration reports Q3 earnings per share $0.24

Nov 1 Newfield Exploration Co
* Newfield exploration - fy 2016 domestic net production is
now expected to be 53.7 - 54.1 mmboe,total co net production
guidance raised to 58.8 - 59.2 mmboe
* Newfield exploration co - 2016 capital investments are
now expected to be approximately $750 million
* Newfield exploration reports results for third quarter
2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Q3 earnings per share $0.24
* Q3 revenue $392 million versus i/b/e/s view $401.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
