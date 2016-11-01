BRIEF-Veeco says Q3 gaap loss per share $1.78

Nov 1 Veeco Instruments Inc
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $85 million to $100 million
* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share between loss of
$0.07 and profit of $0.07
* Sees Q4 2016 gaap loss per share $0.19 to $0.34
* Veeco instruments inc sees q4 non-gaap gross margin is
expected to be in range of 38% to 40%
* Veeco instruments inc sees q4 gaap gross margin is
expected to be in range of 37% to 39%
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $89.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Veeco reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 gaap loss per share $1.78
* Q3 revenue $85.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $80.9 million
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: