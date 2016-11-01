BRIEF-Century Communities posts Q3 earnings per share $0.63

Nov 1 Century Communities Inc

* Century Communities reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.63

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $248.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $237.3 million

* Century Communities Inc qtrly home sales revenues rose 38 pct to $248.1 million

* Century Communities Inc qtrly net new home contracts increased 32 pct to 628 contracts

* Century Communities Inc qtrly backlog dollar value improved 17 pct to $380.9 million

* Century Communities Inc sees full year 2016 home deliveries to be in range of 2,700 to 2,900 homes

* Century Communities Inc sees full year 2016 home sales revenues to be in range of $900 million to $1.0 billion