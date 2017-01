Nov 1 Real Industry Inc

* Company expects acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2017 and meet its 20 pct IRR return target

* Real Industry - capital expenditures associated with acquired plants are expected to be low for next several years given their relatively new construction.

* Real Industry subsidiary acquires assets of Beck Aluminum Alloys and minority stake in affiliated trading business for $24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: