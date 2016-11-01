BRIEF-Chuy's Holdings says Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.27

Nov 2 Chuy's Holdings Inc
* Chuy's holdings inc qtrly comparable restaurant sales
increased 0.3% as compared to same period in 2015
* Chuy's holdings, inc. Announces third quarter 2016
financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.29 excluding items
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 revenue $85.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.5 million
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $1.05
to $1.08
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
