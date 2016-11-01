BRIEF-ICF reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 1 ICF International Inc -
* Says total backlog was a record $2.2 billion at end of Q3
of 2016
* ICF reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.81
* Q3 earnings per share $0.70
* Q3 revenue $306.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $302 million
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.91 to $2.96
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.45 to $2.50
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.185 billion to $1.195 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
