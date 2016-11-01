BRIEF-Healthways reports Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 1 Healthways Inc :
* Healthways Inc- continue to expect to end 2016 with
revenue greater than $500 million
* FY2016 revenue view $501.7 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Healthways reports third-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30 from
continuing operations excluding items
* Q3 revenue $125 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
