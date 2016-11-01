BRIEF-Viavi Q1 earnings per share $0.10

Nov 1 Viavi Solutions Inc -
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $210.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Viavi announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05 to $0.08
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $187 million to $207 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09 from continuing
operations
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.33 from continuing
operations
* Q1 revenue $210.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.1
million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
