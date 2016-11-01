版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Viavi Q1 earnings per share $0.10

Nov 1 Viavi Solutions Inc -

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $210.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Viavi announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05 to $0.08

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $187 million to $207 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $210.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

