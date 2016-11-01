BRIEF-Kadant sees FY 2016 revenue $412-$416 mln

Nov 1 Kadant Inc :
* Kadant Inc- for Q4 of 2016, expect to achieve GAAP diluted
EPS of $0.57 to $0.63
* Kadant Inc-raising GAAP diluted EPS guidance for 2016 to
$2.76 to $2.82, revised from previous guidance of $2.75 to $2.8
* Kadant Inc- for FY 2016, adjusted diluted EPS guidance is
$2.99 to $3.05
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $419.0 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Kadant reports 2016 third quarter and nine month results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.81
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.82
* Q3 revenue $106 million versus I/B/E/S view $103.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.99 to $3.05
excluding items
* Raises FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share view to $2.76 to
$2.82
* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.57 to $0.63
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $98 million to $102 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $412 million to $416 million
