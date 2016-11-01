BRIEF-TransCanada to buy all Columbia Pipeline Partners LP units for $17/unit

Nov 1 TransCanada Corp :
* TransCanada provides update on strategic initiatives
* Reaches agreement to purchase all of common units of
Columbia Pipeline Partners LP for US$17.00 per unit
* announces bought deal offering of common shares of
approximately $3.2 billion plus a 10 per cent over-allotment
option
* Continues to advance $25 billion of near-term projects
that are expected to be completed by 2020
* Agreement to purchase all of common units of Columbia
Pipeline Partners LP for a total amount of approximately US$915
million
* Expects to realize approximately US$3.7 billion from
monetization of its U.S. Northeast power business
* Actions expected to be accretive to earnings per share,
strengthen financial position
* Ddecides to maintain full ownership interest in its
Mexican natural gas pipeline business
* Actions to support expected annual dividend growth rate at
upper end of eight to 10 per cent through 2020
* Sale transactions expected to result in an approximate
$1.1 billion after-tax net loss
