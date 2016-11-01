BRIEF-Huron Consulting Group Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.92

Nov 1 Huron Consulting Group Inc
* Huron Consulting Group Inc- Company updates guidance for
full year 2016 revenues before reimbursable expenses to a range
of $730.0 million to $740.0 million
* Huron Consulting Group announces third quarter 2016
financial results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.92 from
continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $183.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.1
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $3.25 to
$3.35 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.00 to $2.10 from
continuing operations
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.92
