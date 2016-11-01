BRIEF-Community Health Systems announces Q3 results with net operating revenues of $4.380 bln

Nov 1 Community Health Systems Inc
* Community Health Systems Inc sees 2016 income from
continuing operations per share $0.30 to $0.50
* Sees 2016 net operating revenues less provision for bad
debts $18.3 billion to $18.5 billion
* Community Health Systems Inc sees 2016 net operating
revenues less provision for bad debts $18.3 billion
to $18.5 billion
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $18.14
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 same-store hospital annual adjusted admissions
growth negative 0.3% to 0.3%
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures between $725 million to
$800 million
* Community Health Systems, Inc. announces third quarter
2016 results with net operating revenues of $4.380 billion
* Q3 same store sales rose 1.2 percent
* Q3 loss per share $0.69
* Q3 revenue $4.38 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.31 billion
* Q3 loss per share $0.35 from continuing operations
excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
