BRIEF-Devon Energy Q3 earnings per share $1.89

Nov 1 Devon Energy Corp -
* Expected cost savings to reach $1 billion in 2016
* Lowering its full-year 2016 LOE outlook by $55 million to
a midpoint of $1.6 billion
* Targeting to have approximately 50 percent of its
estimated revenues protected in 2017
* Core earnings calculation in Q3 was negatively impacted by
an $85 million, non-cash tax charge
* Devon energy corp total production averaged 577,000
oil-equivalent barrels per day in Q3 of 2016
* In Q4, expects to increase its rig activity in U.S. from
five operated rigs running in Q3 to as many as 10 operated rigs
by year end
* Increased rig activity expected to result in approximately
$400 million to $425 million of E&P capital expenditures in Q4
* Devon Energy Corp qtrly total revenues and other income
$4,233 million versus $3,601 million
* Devon Energy reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.89
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
