BRIEF-Renaissancere Holdings posts Q3 operating earnings $2.09/shr

Nov 1 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd
* Renaissancere reports net income of $146.8 million for the
third quarter of 2016 or $3.56 per diluted common share;
quarterly operating income of $87.0 million or $2.09 per diluted
common share
* Q3 operating earnings per share $2.09
* Q3 earnings per share $3.56
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Renaissancere Holdings - book value per common share
increased $3.40, or 3.3 pct, in Q3 of 2016 to $107.10
* Says gross premiums written of $430.2 million increased
$60.6 million, or 16.4 pct, in Q3 of 2016, compared to Q3 of
2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: