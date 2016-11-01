版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日

BRIEF-Potbelly Corp posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

Nov 1 Potbelly Corp

* Potbelly Corporation reports results for third fiscal quarter 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $103.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.4 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 0.6 percent

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 to $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Potbelly Corp sees 2016 company-operated comparable store sales growth of approximately 1 pct to 2 pct

* Potbelly - 50 - 60 total new shop openings, including 40 - 45 company-operated shop openings in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

