BRIEF-Adeptus Health posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

Nov 1 Adeptus Health Inc
* Adeptus Health reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.49
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $85.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $90 million
* Adeptus Health Inc says entered into further amendments
under its senior secured credit facility to add $25.0 million of
additional availability
* Adeptus Health Inc says to reduce adjusted EBITDA guidance
for 2016 from $110.0 million to $115.0 million to $70.0 million
to $80.0 million
* Adeptus Health Inc says "looking ahead, we have engaged
Goldman Sachs to explore various financing alternatives"
