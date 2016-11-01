BRIEF-Tronc sees 2016 revenue $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion

Nov 1 Tronc Inc
* Tronc Inc - 2016 full year guidance for total revenues
remains at a range of $1.610 to $1.630 billion
* Tronc Inc - 2016 adjusted ebitda outlook increased to a
range of $172 to $177 million
* "disappointed" gannett's board unilaterally determined it
could not complete transaction that it began
* Tronc, Inc. Reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue fell 6.8 percent to $378 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $0.29
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: