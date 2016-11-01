BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions reports Q3 financial results

Nov 1 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - Overall revenue
growth in 2016 in range of approximately 7%
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.19, revenue view $1.57
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc sees 2016 diluted
adjusted earnings per common share growth in range of 16-17%
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions reports third quarter of
2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 revenue $384 million versus I/B/E/S view $388.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: