BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel Investors Q3 adj FFO per share $0.33

Nov 1 Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc :
* Qtrly comparable hotel RevPAR increased 2.2 pct to $174.44
* Sees Q4 total portfolio hotel RevPAR growth negative 2.0
pct to 0.0 pct
* Sees Q4 comparable hotel RevPAR growth negative 2.5 pct to
negative 0.5 pct
* Sees Q4 adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders
per diluted share $0.24 to $0.26
* Sees full year 2016 adjusted FFO attributable to common
stockholders per diluted share $1.16 to $1.18
* Sunstone Hotel investors reports results for third quarter
2016
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.33
