BRIEF-North American Energy Partners posts Q3 net loss $0.05/shr

Nov 1 North American Energy Partners Inc
* North American Energy Partners Inc announces results for
the quarter ended September 30, 2016
* Q3 revenue C$48.2 million
* North American Energy Partners Inc qtrly net loss $0.05
* North American Energy Partners Inc - company is still on
target to achieve a similar EBITDA in 2016 as it did last yea
* North American Energy Partners Inc - continues to pursue
heavy civil construction contracts in oil sands
* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.10, revenue view c$45.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
