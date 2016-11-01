BRIEF-Noble Energy reports Q3 results

Nov 2 Noble Energy Inc :
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.07 excluding items
* Noble Energy Inc - quarterly volumes of 425 thousand
barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) during Q3 of 2016
* Noble Energy Inc - Noble Energy has raised Q4 capital
expenditures to be $425 to $475 million
* Noble Energy Inc - Noble Energy has maintained its prior
Q4 guidance of between 400 and 410 MBoe/d
* Noble Energy Inc - more than 70 percent of Q4 spend will
be allocated to U.S. onshore assets
* Noble Energy Inc - liquidity at end of quarter to $5.8
bln, comprised of $1.8 bln of cash and a $4.0 bln undrawn credit
facility
* Noble Energy Inc - production volumes for Q3 were 427
MBoe/d
* Noble Energy announces strong outperformance with third
quarter results
* Q3 loss per share $0.33 including items
* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
