BRIEF-Papa John's sees 2016 earnings per share $2.46 to $2.52

Nov 1 Papa John's International Inc
* Papa John's International Inc - qtrly system-wide
comparable sales increases of 5.5% for north america and 7.6%
for international in q3
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Papa John's announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.57
* Q3 revenue $422.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $418.1
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.46 to $2.52
