BRIEF-Horizon Global reports qtrly earnings per share $0.02

Nov 1 Horizon Global Corp
* Horizon Global Corp sees fy net sales growth of 2 to 4
percent on a gaap basis and 3 to 5 percent on a constant
currency basis
* Horizon Global Corp- "on track to achieve $10 million in
synergies in 2017 that were previously communicated"
* Horizon Global Corp- in connection to agreement to acquire
westfalia, incurred an incremental $152 million of term debt in
current quarter
* Horizon Global Corp- qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Horizon Global Corp- qtrly net sales $151.72 million
versus $153.34 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $154.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Horizon Global reports third quarter results and raises
full-year guidance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: