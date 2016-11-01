版本:
BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential reports qtrly FFO per unit $0.31

Nov 1 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

* Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - board announced it will increase reit's annual cash distribution by $0.04 per unit

* Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly basic adjusted funds from operations ("affo") of $0.25 per unit

* Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly ffo per unit $0.31

* Q3 FFO per share view c$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Morguard North American Residential reit announces 2016 third quarter results and an increase to monthly cash distributions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

