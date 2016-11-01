BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential reports qtrly FFO per unit $0.31

Nov 1 Morguard North American Residential Real
Estate Investment Trust
* Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment
Trust - board announced it will increase reit's annual cash
distribution by $0.04 per unit
* Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment
Trust - qtrly basic adjusted funds from operations ("affo") of
$0.25 per unit
* Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment
Trust - qtrly ffo per unit $0.31
* Q3 FFO per share view c$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Morguard North American Residential reit announces 2016
third quarter results and an increase to monthly cash
distributions
