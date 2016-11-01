BRIEF-Nacco Industries reports Q3 loss per share $0.07

Nov 1 Nacco Industries Inc -
* Nacco Industries Inc announces third quarter 2016 results
* During Q3 of 2016, company's North American coal
subsidiary recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $17.4
million
* North American coal expects an increase in tons sold in Q4
of 2016 compared with Q4 of 2015
* Cash flow before financing activities in Q4 and for full
year 2016 is expected to be substantially lower
* Overall for full year 2016, excluding centennial, North
American coal's operating profit is expected to decrease
compared with 2015
* Achievement of goal to increase earnings of unconsolidated
mines by 50 pct is currently expected to occur in 2018
* Q3 loss per share $0.07
* Q3 revenue $220.8 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.70 excluding items
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: