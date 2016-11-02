BRIEF-First NBC Bank announces preliminary 2016 Q3 results

Nov 1 First NBC Bank Holding Co :
* For quarter ended Sept 30, 2016, preliminary net income of
$9.7 million, as compared to $12.3 million for Q3 of 2015
* Reported preliminary total assets of $4.9 billion at Sept
30, 2016, an increase of 14.5 pct from prior year period
* Anticipates that it will delay filing its quarterly report
on form 10-Q for period ended Sept 30, 2016
* Qtrly net interest income totaled $39.6 million, an
increase of $5.1 million, or 14.9 pct from Q3 of 2015
* First NBC Bank announces preliminary 2016 third quarter
results
